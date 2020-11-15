Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra twins in black with mom Ginni; Celebrates her FIRST Diwali with dad and grandma

Kapil Sharma celebrated Diwali with his daughter, wife, and mother and shared some endearing photos of their celebrations as they decked up in pretty outfits. It was his daughter Anayra's first Diwali celebration, and it was all about family. Take a look.

Diwali is a festival of lights, food, firecrackers, and puja. But, most importantly, it is a festival of family and togetherness. It is one such time of the year when everyone is home, spending time together, and making memories. This is exactly what Kapil Sharma's Diwali celebrations were about - family love. The comedian-actor celebrated the festival of lights with his little angel Anayra, mother, and wife Ginni.

This Diwali was more special for Kapil and family, as it was baby Anayra's first Diwali, and they made it beautiful with fun-loving celebrations at home. Kapil took to his Instagram handle to share heartwarming pictures of his Diwali 2020 celebrations with family, and fans can't stop gushing over Anayra's cuteness. The little munchkin twinned with mom Ginni in a black outfit on Diwali, while Kapil twinned with his mother in dark blue printed attires. With the house lit up in beautiful colours, baby Anarya seemed to enjoy the most.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO: Govinda lights up Diwali with laughter, dance & music; Flaunts his comic skills

Anayra clicked pictures with mommy-daddy and her daadi aka grandmother as she flaunted her adorably contagious smiles. Anayra also sent out style goals as she dolled up in an uber-cute in black kurta and black Afgani pyjama. Not to miss her shinny golden hairband, it truly added charm to the outfit. With these heartwarming family pictures, Kapil sent everyone Diwali wishes. He wrote, 'A very Happy Diwali from me and my family to you and yours.'

Within moments, Kapil's post caught everyone's attention and they were going gaga for this 'happy and beautiful' family. Richa Sharma, Mahhi Vij, Suresh Raina, Kashmeera Shah, and Neeti Mohan showered their love on Kapil and family as they extended Diwali wishes.

Take a look at Kapil's Diwali post here:

Meanwhile, ever since baby Anayra's arrival festivals for Kapil and family have become more special. Be it Navratri or Daughter's Day, Kapil, Ginni, and everyone around makes sure to make it the best for Anayra. Aren't they a cute-cute family? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma and former TKSS co star Navjot Singh Sindhu chat over food as they REUNITE in Amritsar; See pics

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×