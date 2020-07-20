Kapil Sharma's fan names his newborn daughter after the comedian; TKSS star is overwhelmed

Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to express his gratitude and happiness after one of his die-hard fans named his daughter on similar lines of the comedian's name with a beautiful thought. Here's what happened.

Think of one celebrity from the Indian Television industry who has a special place in everyone's heart, and Kapil Sharma's name is sure to be on the top. The comedian has been spreading happiness, laughter, and positive vibes for many-many years through his amazing comic style. He has taken the onus to bring back people a smile on people's faces, and help them face any difficult situation with ease with his fantastic art of comedy. The actor is loved by zillions not only in the country but also overseas. His popularity knows no boundaries, and the immense love he receives from everywhere is proof of that.

Kapil recently dropped a 'sweet' message for one of his fans on social media, and the reason will leave you emotional. It so happened that one of his die-hard fans has named his daughter taking inspiration from Kapil's name, with a beautiful thought and it has touched the comedian's heart. Recently, a Twitter user revealed that her brother, who resides in Sydney Australia was blessed with a baby girl, and it was the little munchkin's 'naming ceremony' a day before yesterday (probably on July 18, 2020).

The father of the baby girl said that he wanted her daughter as Kapil and so ended up naming her 'Kopila.' When his relatives and other loved ones asked why he wanted to give her this name, especially in Australia, the man had a heartwarming reply. He said, 'I know nobody can take the place as real as Kapil Sharma. But I wish she could bring a smile in everyone's life as Kapil Sharma does and I am his big fan.'

The TKSS star was filled with love after this message from a fan in a distant land. He shared the message on his Twitter handle and also penned down some words for little 'Kopila.' Kapil sent his love and blessings to little Kopila and also his best wishes to the family

Take a look at Kapil's tweet here:

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the ace comedian to make a 'grand' comeback with his team with new episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, as they have resumed shooting a few days ago. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch fresh episodes of TKSS? Let us know in the comment section below.

