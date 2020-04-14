Kapil Sharma's old selfie with younger Ibrahim Ali Khan on the sets of his show cannot be missed

Kapil Sharma's throwback selfie with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan during his childhood days is unmissable. Take a look.

Fans often find childhood pictures of their favourite celebrities and share it on social media. Such old photos make many nostalgic and everyone takes a trip down their memory lane. Speaking of this, recently a photo of 's handsome son from his younger days with ace comedian Kapil Sharma has been doing the rounds. Yes, a few days back, a fan of the comedian-actor shared a throwback photo from Kapil's show, wherein the Pataudi Khandan's young son looks elated to get clicked with Kapil.

In the selfie, Ibrahim looked dapper as he donned a blue t-shirt and made some quirky expressions, while Kapil was all smiles. With a little messy hair, Ibrahim is seen looking straight into the camera. But, looks like he is a little confused! Well, whatever might be the reason for his expression, Ibrahim sure looks handsome as his father Saif, and the picture is beyond adorable. Though we are a little early for Throwback Thursdays, this cute photo does call for a good 'Throwback Tuesday', doesn't it?

With this, it seems like many others, Ibrahim also enjoys Kapil's amazing wit, humour, and sarcastic comedy. This adorable picture from Ibrahim's childhood, only proves 'Old is Gold,' and we're taking back to the good old times.

Take a look at the throwback picture here:

Talking of Ibrahim's childhood photos, his sister Sara Ali Khan keeps treating her fans with 'Blast from the past'. She keeps sharing adorable childhood photos with her dad Saif and brother. Each time Sara shares something from the past, it manages to light up the internet, and fans are in awe of their cuteness and bond. Just some two weeks ago, the diva shared a throwback photo, wherein she is seen giving 'Hi-Five' to her daddy dearest as young Ibrahim looks engrossed in watching something.

While many love Sara and Ibrahim's cute camaraderie, the brother-sister duo has often come under the target of the troll army also. Recently on Ibrahim's birthday, Sara had shared some pictures from the siblings' trip, wherein she was seen donning a bikini. However, Sara's bikini-clad picture alongside brother Ibrahim did not go down well with many, who started trolling her for being 'too modern.'

Speaking of Kapil Sharma, he is currently busy spending his quarantine time with his little angle Anayra and wifey Ginni. Yes, Ka[il is making the best use of this Coronavirus lockdown, as he is playing with his daughter and making memories with her. Recently, their rumours were doing rounds that Kapil will start shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show without a live audience at home and follow the social distancing.

However, only yesterday, Kapil's co-star Kiku Sharda reacted to all these speculations and dismissed them. Yes, he squashed the news saying that he has he isn’t aware of any such development. He also asserted that the team of TKSS has been adhering to the rules of the lockdown. Further, he also emphasized that while they were mulling over the idea of shooting TKSS without the audience, they decided to cancel it as it was impossible to shoot in the present scenario.

What are your thoughts on Ibrahim and Kapil's old selfie? Did you also reminiscence the good old days? Hasn't Ibrahim grown to be a handsome man, just like his father? Let us know in the comment section below.

