Kapil Sharma's REPLY on learning that Taimur & his daughter's doctor is the same is will leave you in splits

Recently, when the Good Newwz team including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Askhay Kumar and others graced The Kapil Sharma Show, comedian-host Kapil Sharma shared a funny anecdote of his reaction when he learned that the doctor who delivered his baby girl, is the same as Taimur Ali Khan. Here's what he said.

Becoming a parent is one of the most beautiful feelings of the world. And if it is a girl child, the happiness automatically doubles up. This is the exact feeling that comedian Kapil Sharma is experiencing now. The new father, is on cloud nine ever since became a proud father of baby girl this month. Though Kapil is back to work and is diligently working on The Kapil Sharma Show, his happiness is sees no bounds till now. Recently, when Good Newwz team including , Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani graced the show, Kapil was still in his new-father mood.

In the latest episode, when Bebo congratulated Kapil for his little angel, Kapil expressed his joy and also shared a funny anecdote with everyone, relating to her daughter's birth. He revealed that the doctor delivering his baby was the same who helped Kareena deliver Taimur Ali Khan. As expected Kapil's reaction on the fact was too funny to handle. He said, when he came to know about it, he immediately uttered, 'Oye Hoye, mere ko to maza aa gaya!' He further revealed that someone told him that your daughter is in safe hands as the cutie-pie Taimur Ali KHan was also born here. Well, upon this, Kareena was left startled and everyone around burst out in a fit of laughter. It created a light atmosphere and the new papa was filled with joy.

For the unversed,Kapil Sharma and his wife, Ginni Chatrath became proud parents of a baby girl on December 10, 2019. The duo exchanged wedding wows on December 12, 2018, and merely before two days of their first wedding anniversary, Kapil shared the happy news of their little one’s arrival.

Talking about the movie, Good Newwz is fairing extremely well at the box office. The comedy drama has not only received critical acclaim, but is also getting amazing reactions by the viewers. What are your thoughts on Kapil's funny reaction? Let us know in the comment section below.

