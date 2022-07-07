Kapil Sharma's show in New York postponed; Promoter says its due to 'scheduling conflict'

Kapil Sharma is on a world tour with his team, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Rajiv Thakur. The comedian had a successful show in Vancouver, and Toronto, and is scheduled to have the next show in New York on July 9. However, the local promoter of the show shared on its website that the gig has been postponed due to a "scheduling conflict." The date of Kapil's New York show hasn't been announced yet but for the audience who've already booked their ticket for July 9, their ticket stands valid for the next date.

The note read, "The Kapil Sharma Show scheduled for the Nassau Coliseum on July 9 and Cue Insurance Arena on July 23, 2022, will be postponed to a yet to be determined date due to a scheduling conflict. All tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the rescheduled date. If you would like a refund, please contact your original point of purchase."

Reports suggest that this decision has been taken in the wake of the case filed by Amit Jaitly, who leads Sai USA Inc. The promoter of the New York show, Sam Singh told ETimes, "This is our internal decision that we are moving shows to new dates. It has nothing to do with any fake case." The portal had earlier reported that Sai USA Inc filed a lawsuit against Kapil for breach of contract from his 2015 tour of North America.

Arun Jaitly, who handled Kapil's shows in 2015, claims that the comedian was paid for six shows but he only performed for five and promised to incur the losses too. However, Jaitly told the portal, "He did not perform and has not responded although we tried several times to get in touch with him before the court."

Jaitly informed the website that Kapil's case is still pending in NY court and stated that legal action will be taken against The Kapil Sharma Show star.

