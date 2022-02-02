Kapil Sharma's son Trishaan is a total cutie with mom Ginni, dadi & sis Anayra in his 1st birthday photoshoot

Kapil Sharma was in the limelight for the past couple of weeks for ‘I Am Not Done Yet’. Well, today it is not about his professional line that he has made it to the headlines but the reason that all eyes are on him is his adorable 1-year-old son Trishaan. The tiny tod recently celebrated his first birthday and the comedian had shared a picture of him asking fans to shower him with love and blessings. Today, Kapil has shared a couple of pictures from his birthday bash and we bet it will melt your hearts.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram handle. In the first picture, we can see his son Trishaan dressed in a denim jacket, jeans holdin a pumpkin in his hand and has a guitar kept beside him. He looks too happy in the picture. The next picture has him in a beach boy get up. He is wearing a shirt with his buttons open over shorts as he sits in front of a beach background. The next picture has him looking like a teddy bear as he is surrounded by a lot of teddies. Then there is a picture of him laughing with sister Anayra. The last pic is a perfect family portrait. Sharing these pics, Kapil wrote, “Title:- first bday, Lead actor :- Trishaan, Supporting cast:- Anayra, dadi, mummy, papa, First photo shoot of #trishaan.”

Take a look:

To recall, Kapil, who has been quite reserved about his personal life, has shared a beautiful post announcing the arrival of his son last year. He wrote, “Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude”.

