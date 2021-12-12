Karan Johar announces new reality talent show Hunarbaaz, says this time it will be 'more special'.

Karan Johar has headlined several reality shows over the last few years. Looks like the filmmaker is all set to return with another reality talent show and promises that it will be different this time around. On Sunday morning, Karan Johar dropped a video on social media sharing a glimpse of what's to come.

In the video, we get to see Karan shooting promos for the new reality show in a blingy suit. The director looks sharp as he gets his hair and makeup done. Sharing the video, Karan revealed why he loves to be on the judges' seat for talent hunt or talent reality shows.

He wrote, "I’ve always loved being on the seat of the judge of a talent show because I get to witness raw and boundless talent from every corner of our country."

Adding that the show will be available on Colors channel. "As I get ready to take my seat again, I feel it deep inside of me that this time it will be different. This time it will be more special! #Hunarbaaz - coming to your screens very soon, stay tuned! @colorstv," Karan wrote.

