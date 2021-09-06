Karan Johar fights back tears as he pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss OTT: I can’t even breathe

As the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT began, host gave a heartfelt tribute to Siddharth Shukla who passed away on 2 September. Siddharth Shukla won the trophy of Bigg Boss 13 and the hearts of the audience with his auspicious presence in the show. Karan Johar got emotional as he held back tears while talking about Sidharth.

Several members of the film and television fraternity expressed utter shock and grief post the untimely demise of Sidharth. Karan had shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, “ I want to always remember your warm smile and your kind heart... Rip dearest Sidharth."

Speaking about Sidharth on the show, Karan said, “Sidharth Shukla is such a face, such a name, who has become an important part of our lives. He is a favorite member of Bigg Boss family. He is not only mine but a friend of the uncountable people in the industry. He has left us all. This is something we are still finding hard to believe it. I am numb, I can’t even breathe. Sid is a good son, a great friend, and an amazing guy to be around. His positive vibe and that smile won so many… millions of hearts.”

Karan further said, “His millions of fans are a proof that he was such a popular and lovable person. You shall be missed Sidharth Shukla. We will miss you. You and I, we all need great strength to carry on the show. Even Sid would have want this that the show must go on.”

