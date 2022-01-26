Karan Johar gets teary-eyed on Hunarbaaz as he receives gifts from kids Yash and Roohi; Watch

Karan Johar shares an extremely close bond with his kids Yash and Roohi. One look at his Instagram space will clearly point to the fact that the filmmaker loves them dearly and has a great time spending time with them too. Karan, who is currently a judge on the new talent reality show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan alongside Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty will be seen getting emotional as he receives gifts from his kids. In a recent promo of the show, Karan was seen saying that both Yash and Roohi have changed his and his mother Hiroo Johar’s lives.

Sometime back, the official handle of Colors Television shared a promo of an upcoming ‘Family-special’ episode of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. In the promo video, hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are seen handing adorable greetings cards made by Yash and Roohi. Seeing these cards, Karan gets extremely emotional. Holding back tears, Karan says, “Unhone meri zindagi badal di hain, meri Maa Ki zindagi badal di (They have changed my life, my mother’s life) I want to go home and hug them now. Hey, my Yash and Roohi, I love you.”

Click HERE to watch the video.

Karan Johar has named his twins after his parents, Yash Johar and Hiroo Johar. Next month, Yash and Roohi will be turning five-years-old.

On the work front, Karan is making his comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The shooting of the film is underway.

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2022: Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria to Kareena Kapoor: Ways to include the tricolour in your wardrobe