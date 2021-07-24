Karan Johar to host Bigg Boss OTT & hopes to ‘up the entertainment quotient’

The reality show Bigg Boss is one of the most loved shows on television sets and has a huge fan base all over the country. People highly enjoy the controversies and the drama on the show. Every year numerous celebrities take part in the show and spend few months inside the Bigg Boss house, where they perform tasks for winning the trophy. The show is hosted by the Bollywood superstar and has a massive viewership. The filmmaker has signed up to be the host of the reality show Boss Boss for the OTT platform. The director-producer is known to be an excellent host and he will be adding to the entertainment factor of the show.

Ramesh Bala shared a tweet confirming his hosting:

. @karanjohar to Host India’s Biggest Reality show- #BiggBossOTT on @justvoot Stay Tuned! BIGG BOSS OTT ke Mazze Loot only on VOOT starting 8th August pic.twitter.com/zADX5wto3X — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 24, 2021

But the fans of the Salman Khan don’t have to be disappointed as he will be hosting the reality show after six weeks.

As per the sources of the show, the OTT format of the show will be a form of precursor for the season. The source shared, “Once the contestants enter the Bigg Boss house, they will be put through rigorous tasks, daily chores and eliminations. In the six-week runtime, Karan — along with the audience — will choose the best of the lot, who will proceed further to the television show where they will be joined by Khan and other wild card entries."

It will be a fun-filled rollercoaster ride with Karan Johar as the host of the biggest reality show Bigg Boss OTT, with his sharp wit and cheeky humour. He shared his happiness for hosting the show as he said that he is finally fulfilling his mother’s long-time dream. He said he and his mom are huge fans of the show and never miss it, even for a day. He has enjoyed hosting other TV shows and now the drama will be unlimited with him hosting Bigg Boss OTT. He added, “I hope I can make Weekend Ka Vaar an enjoyable affair in my own style, and up the entertainment quotient.”

