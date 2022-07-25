Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit & Nora Fatehi's show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa makers drop teaser of new season; Watch

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The franchise enjoyed immense success in its past season and will be making a grand comeback to television after a 5-year hiatus. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. While the audience is eagerly waiting for the show to go on air, the makers have treated fans by releasing the first teaser of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Today Colors TV shared the first teaser of the much-awaited, and popular dance reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on its Instagram handle. The caption of this video reads, "5 saal baad phir ek baar laut aa rahe hai hum! Iss jhalak ko bilkul bhi mat karna miss! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa jald hi, sirf #Colors par". Fans took to the comments section of this teaser and expressed their excitement. Netizens have also shared the name of their favourite celebs they wish to watch in the new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Many fans have commented on names like Sriti Jha, Nia Sharma, Shraddha Arya, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla. However, the final list of contestants for the upcoming season is not yet announced.

Click here to watch the teaser of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Speaking about the contestants, along with actors, many other well-known personalities belonging to various fields are said to be a part of the show. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Colors has approached three sportsmen and they are Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina for the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The channel has also approached Ali Asgar, Tony Kakkar, Sumit Vyas, and B Praak to participate in the show. However, there is no confirmation of their participation.

The upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will be judged by filmmaker Karan Johar, timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene and joining them will be International artist Nora Fatehi.

