Karan Johar & Mithun Chakraborty on board to judge first season of reality show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan
To add to this excitement, the industry’s biggest entertainment experts will come together to help India select its ultimate Hunarbaaz. As reported, Karan Johar had said that it will be a great opportunity for people to showcase their talent. “The show has brought a massive opportunity for all the talented people out there to live this moment in front of millions of people. It will be honour to judge the amazing talent that,” the filmmaker was quoted saying in a statement.
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty also mentioned that India is blessed with so many talented people and this show aims to give them a platform. “Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan has arrived as the most perfect platform for such talents to step up and set the stage on fire like never before,” the actor added.
It is worth mentioning here that auditions for the show are currently open. Karan Johar was recently seen hosting the Bigg Boss OTT first season.
