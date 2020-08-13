Karan Johar produced dance reality show Nach Baliye 10 pushed to next year?

Nach Baliye 10, to be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions this year, has been pushed for next year. It was earlier supposed to clash with Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 2020.

Popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 10 was earlier supposed to take off in September this year. While the last season was produced by , this season was supposed to be produced by 's Dharma Productions and to be mounted on a large scale. However, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the channel and producers have mutually decided to push the launch by six months now owing to the COVID 19 situation.

A source reveals, "All the communications with potential candidates has been stopped currently as it has been decided to not go ahead with the launch next week. The decision was taken considering the pandemic situation and the risk involved. With minimum staff on board, it will get difficult for the production and the channel will face logistic challenges. The couples will have their entourage assisting them plus the choreographers; it was found that at this point, it will be a hasty decision and they did not want to take a risk. The dance reality show has been pushed for next year".

Also, we had earlier reported that the channel was in fact in a dilemma over the timing of the show because of the ongoing nepotism debate.

We had previously heard that talks were on with Bipasha Basu to be the judge of the dance reality show. However, there was no confirmation on the same.

The previous season, i.e. Nach Baliye 9, had a unique theme of ex-flames and couples. The show was produced by Salman Khan and Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary were declared as the winners. PriVika walked away with the winner's trophy and prize money.

