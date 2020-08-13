  1. Home
  2. tv

Karan Johar produced dance reality show Nach Baliye 10 pushed to next year?

Nach Baliye 10, to be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions this year, has been pushed for next year. It was earlier supposed to clash with Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 2020.
9848 reads Mumbai Updated: August 13, 2020 08:08 pm
EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar produced dance reality show Nach Baliye 10 pushed to next year?EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar produced dance reality show Nach Baliye 10 pushed to next year?

Popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 10 was earlier supposed to take off in September this year. While the last season was produced by Salman Khan, this season was supposed to be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and to be mounted on a large scale. However, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the channel and producers have mutually decided to push the launch by six months now owing to the COVID 19 situation. 

A source reveals, "All the communications with potential candidates has been stopped currently as it has been decided to not go ahead with the launch next week. The decision was taken considering the pandemic situation and the risk involved. With minimum staff on board, it will get difficult for the production and the channel will face logistic challenges. The couples will have their entourage assisting them plus the choreographers; it was found that at this point, it will be a hasty decision and they did not want to take a risk. The dance reality show has been pushed for next year".

Also, we had earlier reported that the channel was in fact in a dilemma over the timing of the show because of the ongoing nepotism debate. 

Also Read: Nach Baliye 10: Karan Johar to produce the dance reality show? Here's when it may launch

We had previously heard that talks were on with Bipasha Basu to be the judge of the dance reality show. However, there was no confirmation on the same. 

The previous season, i.e. Nach Baliye 9, had a unique theme of ex-flames and couples. The show was produced by Salman Khan and Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary were declared as the winners. PriVika walked away with the winner's trophy and prize money.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement