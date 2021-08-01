Karan Johar reveals the reason why he can never be a part of Bigg Boss & we can absolutely relate with him

Ever since it is announced that will be hosting Bigg Boss, OTT fans cannot keep calm. There is a different level of excitement altogether amongst Bigg Boss fans to see the ace director step his foot into hosting the popular reality show. KJo has revealed in earlier interviews that he himself is an avid follower of Bigg Boss. So, it’s a dream come true for the ace filmmaker to host Bigg Boss OTT, which begins streaming on August 8, 2021, exclusively on Voot for six weeks before its television premiere.

Karan Johar recently revealed that even though he is excited about engaging, directing, guiding, or bossing around the celebrity residents of Bigg Boss OTT, he himself is not keen on becoming an inmate of the house. When asked if he would ever consider spending six weeks in the Bigg Boss OTT House as a contestant, Karan says, “Six weeks inside the house? I can’t stay without my phone for even an hour. Just imagine how many things I will miss out on in just one hour. Oh My Gosh, I don’t even want to get started.”

As we all are already aware of the rules of the house, no contestant is allowed to carry any communication device with him/her into the house. So maybe, Karan Johar will never be seen as a contestant in the show.

