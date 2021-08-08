Karan Johar says ‘Ab wait hone wala hai over’ as he braces fans for Bigg Boss OTT premiere: WATCH

Bigg Boss OTT has now become one of the most-awaited reality shows. The interesting format of Bigg Boss has always kept audiences glued to their screens. Now, the latest digital editions of the show will be streamed on the OTT Voot App for the first six weeks, before premiering on the television screens. Director and producer has once again donned the hat of a host for Bigg Boss OTT. Previously fans have seen him hosting the popular talk show, Koffee With Karan.

On Saturday night, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share yet another interesting promo of Bigg Boss OTT. While doing so, the filmmaker articulated, “Ab wait hone wala hai over, mera pehla kadam iss OTT duniya mein is now another step closer! You and me will have lots of fun! Keh diya na bas keh diya. Starting 8 August, 8pm only on Voot!”

Take a look:

In the clip, fans can see an excited Karan strolling inside the revamped Bigg Boss house. In the beginning of the video, a surprised Karan enters the main gate only to be left lovestruck with the amazing aura of the brand new place. Then the clip features the filmmaker giving an exclusive tour of the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Previously while talking about the show, Karan said, “I and my mom are huge fans of the show and never miss it, even for a day. I have enjoyed hosting other TV shows and now the drama will be unlimited with me hosting Bigg Boss OTT. I hope I can make Weekend Ka Vaar an enjoyable affair in my own style, and up the entertainment quotient.” Fans can enjoy watching the brand new digital version of the show from Sunday, August 8 onwards.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss OTT: Here's the first look of the host of the show Karan Johar; PICS