Karan Johar says ‘super hook’ as he praises Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak on her new song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’

Actor Shweta Tiwari daughter’s Palak Tiwari recently hit the headlines for her music video debut in music sensation Harrdy Sandhu’s latest track Bijlee Bijlee. The youngster has been receiving praises for her superwoman avatar in the music video. Now, on Tuesday, well-known film maker Karan Johar also joined the club and praised Palak.

Karan posted two Instagram stories that featured clips from the song and wrote ‘Super hook!!! Congratulations to the team!’ and tagged Palak Tiwari in it. The peppy track marks Palak’s first collaboration with the renowned Punjabi singer. Earlier, even superstar Salman Khan had congratulated Palak Tiwari for her sizzling performance in the song. Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman had re-shared Palak’s post of a teaser of her song. The video had the young actress grooving with Hardy Sandhu and their sizzling chemistry has set the screens on fire. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor captioned the video as, “Congratulations on the electrifying song Palak and Harrdy! @palaktiwarii @harrdysandhu”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Palak has been quite excited about the song and called it a magical experience. Talking about it, she said, “Working on 'Bijlee Bijlee' has literally been a magical experience for me! An amazing song, a brilliant team, and a great opportunity; right out of my wishlist! I hope everyone savours it to the fullest as we do”. Previously, Shweta being the proud mother that she is, had taken to social media and wrote, “Proud moment!!!! Oh my god!!!! Finally, the time is here, unveiling one of the many looks of @palaktiwarii from her first music video ever! @harrdysandhu ‘s ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ out on 30th October. It was no less than a dream to work with the legendary director @arvindrkhaira, perform on a song written by none other than @jaani777 and music given by @bpraak!”