Karan Johar takes a cute ‘perfie’ with Parineeti Chopra on the set of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan; See PIC

The one-of-the-kind reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan has the quirkiest set of judges including filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Parineeti Chopra. The duo is having fun on the set while co-judging the contestants. Karan Johar enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and every now and then, he updates his fans about his whereabouts and treats them with a sneak peek. On Tuesday, he took to ‘gram to share a selfie with his co-judge Parineeti Chopra from the sets of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan and wrote a quirky caption along with it.

In the photo shared by Karan Johar on his Instagram story, Parineeti and he posed for a gorgeous selfie pose. They both were in their best attires. While sharing the photo, he wrote, “perfie! A selfie with @parineetichopra.” He also shared another photo with Parineeti, posing on the set of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. Parineeti Chopra also reshared the photos on her Instagram handle and wrote, “He doesn’t know I am stealing his glasses after perfie @karanjohar.” On another post, she wrote, “It’s a vibe.”

See Karan Johar’s Instagram story here:

Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is hosted by the duo Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbhachiyaa. Bharti, for the uninitiated, is pregnant and putting in all the efforts in striking a balance between her personal and professional life like a pro. Another judge of the show is none other than Mithun Chakraborty who is adding more life to the show with his high energy and full on life attitude. The reality show showcases talents from all over India.

