Karan Johar turns host for Bigg Boss OTT: Here's how Twitterati reacted

Saturday came with a big update for Bigg Boss fans as was announced as the host of the show. The filmmaker, who has directed several films and even hosted his own chat show, is now turning host for Bigg Boss OTT that goes live on Voot on August 8, 2021. Amid this, several reactions began pouring in social media from Bigg Boss fans. Karan too shared the news on social media by sharing a post about turning host for Bigg Boss OTT. The TV version of Bigg Boss will be hosted by as usual.

Karan shared a post and wrote, "Ok here I am !!! The host of #biggbossOTT @voot @vootselect #biggbossottonvoot all the fun , craziness and over the topness will be unleashed soooooon!!!! Watch this space for more !!!!." As soon as Karan shared the post, celebs began sending him good wishes for the new role. Fans of the show had a mixed reaction to Karan hosting Bigg Boss OTT. Some were happy about the filmmaker hosting the OTT version of Bigg Boss and others shared memes regarding the update.

A fan wrote, "#KaranJohar is any day sassier, funnier and better host than #SidharthShukla. He will roast everyone like no other Smiling face with horns. Best substitute of #salmankhan as a #BiggBoss host so far. #BiggBoss15" Another wrote, "Oh My God #KaranJohar is hosting #BiggBossOTT best news ever." Another wrote, "#KaranJohar as a successful director,producers command more value than BB contestant such as Shukla, Shehnaz, Rubina all those put together. People love to hate him but can't ignore him. So he will certainly bring in viewer who will watch the show to just thrash it. #bigbossOTT."

Take a look at tweets:

#KaranJohar

Meanwhile my situation after hearing the tragic news. pic.twitter.com/eBLP7cXJAY — Sweetheart (@crastonoe) July 24, 2021

As Lejhand #KaranJohar is hosting #BiggBossOTT, it'll be more disastrous than BOMBAY VELVET — Piyush (@BadasssPiyush) July 24, 2021

Ott par host hoga #KaranJohar

Tv par to @salman bhai ka jadu chlega bigg Boss show pasand hai is bar kya naya hoga dekhte hain ! — Deepak (@Deepak57555963) July 24, 2021

#KaranJohar is any day sassier, funnier and better host than #SidharthShukla. He will roast everyone like no other . Best substitute of #salmankhan as a #BiggBoss host so far. #BiggBoss15 — (@mehvishrehan) July 24, 2021

#KaranJohar as a successful director,producers command more value than BB contestant such as Shukla, Shehnaz, Rubina all those put together.

People love to hate him but can't ignore him. So he will certainly bring in viewer who will watch the show to just thrash it.#bigbossOTT — Saurebh|#Tiger3|#BlackTiger (@BeingSaurebh) July 24, 2021

Earlier in a chat with Mid-Day, Karan had revealed that he and his mother Hiroo Johar enjoyed watching Bigg Boss and never skipped an episode. With him turning host, Karan told the daily, he hopes to add more entertainment to the weekend ka vaar episode. Bigg Boss on OTT will kick off on August 8, 2021. The list of the contestants have been kept under wraps like previous seasons.

