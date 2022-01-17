Karan Johar wears leopard print coat on Hunarbaaz, Bharti says 'FilmCity ke nange cheetah ke kapde kab doge'

Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, an upcoming reality show, will premier on 22nd January on TV screens. The show will bring impressive and amazing talents from all over the country on a national platform. It is judged by Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty, gorgeous Parineeti Chopra, and director-producer Karan Johar. In the recent promo, Karan is being teased by host Bharti Singh for wearing a Cheetah print outfit.

In the promo, it is seen that hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa enter the stage. Bharti says to Karan Johar, “Sir vo jo Filmcity me Cheetah nanga ghum raha hai uske kapde kab doge? Sari cheeti use chedh rahi hai”. Karan Johar is left flustered on hearing this. She added, “I have first time seen a skin-colored Cheetah.” As Parineeti repeats the question, he replies, “I don’t care, they are not getting fashion memo.” He further says, “Aaj mai cheetah, Mithun Da ki film bhi cheetah, aur cheetah kaat te hai. Katwaogi mujhse?” Parineeti is seen laughing. Bharti Singh was later seen joking about Karan’s footwear also as it was also the cheetah print. She said that now she understands why the cheetah’s baby is also naked.

The entertainment reality show Hunarbaaz, will start airing this weekend, and it will be interesting to see the talents of the contestants. In other promos of the show, Bharti Singh will be seen trying to set up Parineeti with one of the contestants. As Karan Johar supports her, Parineeti will be screaming no in irritation.

