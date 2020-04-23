Karan Kundra dismisses rumours of his breakup with Anusha Dandekar and participation in Bigg Boss 14

Karan Kundra has refuted rumours about his participation in Bigg Boss 14 as well as the news of his breakup with ladylove Anusha Dandekar. Read on to know more.

The handsome hunk Karan Kundra is considered to be an all-rounder and has portrayed his acting prowess in every TV show or web show he has acted in. The actor has also ventured in movies in which he has received an ample amount of love from the audience. Of late, Karan has been hogging the limelight for all the baffling reasons. Numerous reports suggested that the Kitani Mohabbat Hain star has called it quits with his ladylove Anusha Dandekar.

However, both Karan and Anusha have refuted the rumours in their own way. But, there was another speculation about the actor being a part of the fourteenth season of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14. So the big news here is that Karan has completely dismissed the rumours of his participation in the reality show. In an interview with a media portal, he has said that he has no idea where such stuff is coming from. Moreover, the actor states that he has heard multiple rumours amidst the quarantine period including the ones related to his breakup as well as his participation in Bigg Boss.

On the professional front, Karan has recently appeared in a web show that has received a humongous response from the audience. On the personal front, the actor has been in a relationship with Anusha for a long time and the two of them are almost inseparable. They are often considered one of the most adorable couples of the Indian television industry.

