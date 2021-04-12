Karan Kundra on entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: It was an opportunity too good to miss

As Karan Kundra entered the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with his character as Ranveer, he spoke about how he landed the role. Take a look.

Karan Kundrra has made a much-awaited entry on the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as his character Ranveer. The actor plays the part of Sirat’s love interest in the show. The character of Sirat is played by actress Shivangi Joshi. The actor recently opened up about joining the show today. Speaking about the intriguing plot twist with the introduction of his new character, he said, “My character Ranveer will affect the relationship between Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Sirat (Shivangi Joshi).”

The actor also touched upon why he accepted the role I the first place. He said, it was because of many different reasons and even shared what they were. “My character has a lot of layers” he continued. The actor said that although he had worked in numerous romantic films in the past, YRKKH will not just be about romance. “There are many aspects and many shades to his personality which will come out as the show progresses” he added. The actor also explained how he is making a comeback on TV after a long time.

He elaborated on how when he was offered the role, it was too good an opportunity to refuse. The actor explained the reason behind why he readily accepted the offer. He said, “Rajan Shahi is one of the biggest Producers in the Television industry” he said. The actor also said that the show is the most successful show on Star Plus and TV. He continued, “so there was really no reason to say no."

