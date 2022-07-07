Karan Kundrra adores his & Tejasswi Prakash's miniature dolls; Jokes 'Akela thodi hoon..'

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have become the most popular couple on social media ever since they declared their love for each other. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and shortly expressed feelings for each other. Ever since the couple declared their love, they have been very vocal and transparent about their relationship, and their fans are thrilled by the amazing chemistry between the two. Both of them are often seen together and are surrounded by paps in the city. Their fans lovingly address them as ‘Tejran'.

Tejasswi and Karan's fans root for them ardently and are often seen taking their best efforts to express their love for the duo. Today, once again their fans proved their fondness for 'Tejran' as they gifted miniature dolls of Karan and Tejasswi to them. Although, the hilarious part of this video is the background audio that Karan chose. The audio says 'Akela thodi hu (pans the camera to Tejasswi's miniature doll) Mushkile hai mere sath". This has left 'Tejran' fans in splits and they have dropped hilarious comments on this video. Sharing this, Karan captioned, "Mushkilein kamm hi nai ho rahin @tejasswiprakash thank you guys for sending these dolls.. love you..!!!". '

Karan and Tejasswi's professional commitment:

Tejasswi Prakash has worked in numerous popular shows like Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha, in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she has been paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

Speaking of Karan, the actor is currently hosting the popular reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. He will soon be seen in a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda.

