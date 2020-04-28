Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar might not host Love School season 5 amid break up reports

Days after reports about trouble in Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar’s paradise surfaced, it is reported that the duo might not host the upcoming season of Love School.

Television power couple Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar, who was making the headlines for their sizzling love affair, is now grabbing the eyeballs for the reports of trouble in their paradise. According to the media reports, the couple has parted ways after dating each other for quite some time now. In fact, the reports of them not staying together anymore also added to fuel to the rumours of their break up. Needless to say, the reports have led speculations about what made Karan and Anusha part ways.

While the turmoil in Karan and Anusha’s love life has been raising the eyebrows, looks like it has started affecting their professional life as well. Reportedly, the duo will not be hosting Love School season 5. To note, Karan and Anusha have been hosting the show for three consecutive years now. While Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel had hosted the first season, Karan and Anusha took over the show from the second season and have been nailing it with their chemistry. Talking about the same, a source told Telly Chakkar, “Since the show needs to have real life couples as the hosts, Karan and Anusha will not be able to continue if they have headed for separation”.

Meanwhile, Karan has rubbished the reports of breaking up with Anusha. He asserted “Just because we are living separately, people have assumed that we have parted ways. Let me tell you, we are still together. The rumour could also have been fuelled by the fact that I haven’t posted much on my social media handles. Well, that’s because I am on a digital detox now.”

On the other hand, Anusha’s cryptic social media posts are adding fuel to the reports of their break up. In fact, she recently shared a shot from Four More Shots Please season 2 and it got everyone wondering if she dropped hints about Karan cheating on her.

