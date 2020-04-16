Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar REACT coyly to their break up rumours

Days after reports of break up between Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar surfaced online, the couple has reacted to the reports. Here’s what have to say

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar have been one of the most talked about couples in the television industry. The duo has been dating each other for quite some time now and has been quite vocal about their love for each other. In fact, they have never shied away from painting the town red with their love and have been giving major relationship goals. However, Karan and Anusha’s love life became a talk of the town for a not so good reason lately after the reports of their break up surfaced on the internet.

It was reported that the couple has decided to part ways after dating each other for several years. And while the speculations are rife about the reason behind their break up, the couple has reacted to the rumours now, however, neither of them confirmed or dismissed the reports. Anusha shared a long post on her Instagram account and expressed her anger over people questioning her about her relationship. She wrote, “And just one more thing before I go to sleep... I know l am being way more vocal than usual but l am tired of people thinking my silence and kindness is weakness... l know who has gone to the press with this so called information... it’s sad that even In this devastating world crisis you wanted to make a spectacle of someone’s life...I hope you realise how you are choosing to live your life... You are not my friend but the question is, are you a friend of anyone’s... or just forever self serving... Hope you find your peace.”

On the other hand, Karan, during a live chat session with a leading channel, was seen laughing off at the rumours. He even joked saying, “yes, we have! (laughs),”. He further asserted, “Actually, people are velle and whatever it is, you guys will know in a day or two.”

Clearly, neither Karan nor Anushka has admitted or dismissed the rumours. To note, the reports of their break up surfaced after the two, who are avid social media user, refrained from posting anything about each other for the last two months. We wonder if all is really well in Karan and Anushka’s paradise.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×