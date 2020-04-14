Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar's relationship hit the rocks? Find out

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar have apparently called it quits after some problem in their relationship. Read.

Karan Kundrra always manages to make the news, be it his personal life or professional. The It Happened In Calcutta star has been dating Anusha Dandekar, model, and VJ for the longest time. The two were inseparable and testimony of it is their multiple pictures on social media. However, according to a report in SpotBoye, the relationship has hit the rocks. Apparently the two have broken up due to problems in their relationship.

However, we checked with our sources and while they haven't dismissed the report completely, there is still a silver lining there. A source close to the actor informed that though there might be a little problem in the relationship, things haven't reached the point of a breakup as yet. We tried reaching out to both Karan and Anusha for the same, and are still awaiting their responses. The two were in a live-in relationship for the longest time. The two, in fact, made their public appearance together in March during the promotion of Kundrra's web show.

Recently, though, during a question & answer chat with her fans on Instagram, Anusha Dandekar was asked about her marriage plans with boyfriend Karan Kundrra and this is what she said, “And for the question that flooded my Insta line...you all are so cute and asked in sooo many different ways! And the answer to the question is….When the next chapter is written, I'll ask you to turn the page, just like in any fairy tale. Love youuuuu.Thank you for so many fun questions! I think I abandoned on Twitter because I was asked to this question at the same time on both. Oops! Hugs kisses and cuddles. night night xoxo.. the end..”.

