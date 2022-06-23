Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash: 5 times 'TejRan' surprised each other & gave major couple goals

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and adored couples in the television industry. Both the actors were contestants of Bigg Boss 15, where they fell in love and made their relationship official too. Their adorable chemistry and loved-up posts and photos on social media swoon the hearts of the audiences. Their fans, who root for them ardently lovingly address them as ‘Tejran'. Tejasswi and Karan have been painting the town red with their love. This couple gives new reasons to fans to fall deeper in love with them every day. There are several times when Tejran proved their love for each other and made us go gaga over their chemistry.

Check out 5 times when Karan-Tejasswi planned cute surprises for each other :

Tejasswi reaches Karan's house after winning Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 truly turned out to be a lucky charm for Karan and Tejasswi as they met each other in the house, and since then, the two are inseparable. Tejasswi was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 15 and won the trophy and a cheque of Rs 40 lakh. However, after the grand finale, the actress couldn't control her excitement, and instead of celebrating her Bigg Boss win, she landed up to meet Karan at 5:30 am at his house. Soon after this, their fairy tale began, and are going headstrong with their relationship.

Karan planned the best Valentine's Day surprise for Tejasswi

Karan Kundrra had dropped a video of his first Valentine's with Tejasswi Prakash on his YouTube channel. In the video, Karan planned a cute surprise for his girlfriend and arranged a full red decor at his house. Tejasswi was pleasantly surprised with the whole decoration. Karan also gifted her 121 roses, the number of days they stayed inside Bigg Boss 15 house. He had a lot more presents for Tejasswi and gave her a neckpiece, bracelet, and more. Isn't this the most adorable surprise?

Karan reaches Naagin 6 sets to meet Tejasswi

While both, Tejasswi and Karan have their hectic schedules to manage, they always find time for one another. Recently while the actress was busy shooting for her show Naagin 6, her adoring boyfriend dropped by the sets to surprise her. Karan shared a video on his Instagram stories from Naagin's 6 sets. In this video, Tejasswi was seen walking out of the set after her shoot in her Naagin costume. Karan was standing at a distance and was watching her, and he suddenly shouted "Oo Naagin". After hearing this, Tejasswi's happiness had no bounds, and she came running to meet him.

Karan surprises his ladylove on her birthday

Tejasswi Prakash, who celebrates her birthday on 10th June, was overjoyed when her beau Karan Kundrra left no stones unturned to celebrate her special day. To make Tejasswi's birthday a memorable one, the actor had booked a personal yacht in Goa, and they ringed her birthday amid the beauty of the ocean. Karan even made sure to gift her a huge bouquet of red roses.

Tejasswi expresses her love for Karan on Pinkvilla's show 'Baatein Ankahee'

Karan recently graced Pinkvilla's Youtube show 'Baatein Ankahee', and before the interview began, the actor received a sweet surprise from Tejasswi. Tejasswi had sent a voice note for Karan in which she expressed her deep love for him. She opened up about how Karan motivated her to be a confident person. The actress also shared how Karan made her believe in love again and also appreciated Karan's dedication to his work and their relationship. After listening to this voice note, Karan was overwhelmed and felt extremely special. The actor then shared that Tejasswi never expresses herself as much as she did in this voice note.

And hence, Karan and Tejasswi have been crowned as the cutest couple in the industry by their fans. The duo recently graced Pinkvilla's first-ever award show and was honoured with the 'Super Stylish TV Couple Award'.

