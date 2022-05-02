Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash ace summer fashion and nail their airport look; See PICS

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have become one of the most loved pairs on the internet since their entry into Bigg Boss 15. The duo fell in love inside the house and they are in a strong committed relationship even after coming out of the house. The couple often offers a glimpse of their bond on social media and does not shy away from PDA. The lovebirds were recently spotted at the airport. They looked stylish as they posed for the paps.

In the pictures, Tejasswi Prakash looks charming as a flower in a lavender flared jumpsuit, which has net detailing on the top part. There is multicolour floral embroidery on the top and the sleeves. The actress is looking stylish with middle parting straight hair and light makeup. Karan Kundrra looks dapper in a black t-shirt and beige joggers, with white sneakers. He has sported a black cap and sunglasses. The couple is seen hands in hands and also holding on to each other by the waist in the pictures.

See the pictures here-

Karan Kundrra is presently seen as the host of the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. Tejasswi Prakash is seen as the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s superhit franchise Naagin 6, in which she is paired with Simba Nagpal.

Tejasswi recently opened up about taking part in a dance reality show with Karan Kundrra. She said, “I don’t know because I can dance but I’m shy, he cannot dance but he’s not shy at all! He says ‘Yes, I’ll dance’ and I ask ‘What are you going to do?’ Woh khushi khushi dance kar lega. He’s extremely confident and that is something I love.”

