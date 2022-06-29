Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash enjoy spicy momos in car; Actor teases ‘Kitna khaati hai’

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the most popular and adorable couple in the telly town. The duo has been inseparable since their stint on Bigg Boss 15. The couple often hangs out together and go on dates whenever they get time off from work. The actor has bought a new car recently and he took his mother and Tejasswi for a ride, as well as treated them with momos. In his recent stories, he is seen teasing Naagin 6 star for making him cry and eating a lot.

In the video, Karan has water in his eyes due to eating spicy momos and he jokes, 'Mummy rona aa raha hai...aisi girlfriend hogi toh kisko rona nahi aayega.' Tejasswi asks him not to shoot as she was wearing the same dress last time around as well.

Karan adds, 'Kitna khati rehti hai...teesri plate hai yeh iski." Tejasswi corrects him by saying it is her second. He replies, 'Woh bhi bahot hai baby'. After his mother calls Tejasswi sweet, Karan jokingly accuses her of hijacking his mother.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love inside Bigg Boss 15 house. The couple also introduced them to each other’s families. Tejasswi has recently shared a video with her and Karan’s mother as they made a fun reel together. Karan Kundrra had a hilarious response to it. He said, “My god one day I leave you with the mothers and you do this." Tejasswi quips by asking, "Are you jealous, Mr. Karan Kundrra?"



Karan also proposed marriage to Tejasswi through Varun Dhawan on national TV on the show Dance Deewane Juniors. He said he is ready to settle down with her but it is Tejasswi who has to respond to his proposal.

