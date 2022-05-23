Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash get spotted at the airport; Actress turns photographer for paparazzi; PICS

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are undoubtedly one of the most adored and talked-about couples in the entertainment world. The duo fell in love during their stint in the popular television reality show Bigg Boss 15. Ever since then, the couple has been constantly under the limelight, and have been making headlines as well. Their pictures and videos go viral on the internet whenever they surface on social media. Well, their fans would be happy as, a few moments back, the paparazzi spotted Karan and Tejasswi at the airport.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash at the airport

Sometime back, lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were photographed by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. Both of them were seen donning comfortable yet stylish casuals for the night. Tejasswi was seen wearing a one-shouldered black top with light-blue denim pants. She kept her sleek, straight hair open, and had minimal makeup on. On the other hand, Karan was seen wearing a white tee-shirt with brown jacket and matching trousers. Both of them looked adorable as they posed for photos. Tejasswi was also seen taking a camera and clicking the shutterbugs as they clicked them.

Karan Kundrra on his marriage with Tejasswi Prakash

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Karan talked about his marriage with his ladylove and said that Tejasswi is delaying the marriage as she’s too busy. He also that their parents have met more than they do during this time period. The actor said, “We don’t hide anything. We are taking it slowly. As far as marriage is concerned, madam ke pass time kahan hai. (laughs). Har interview mein woh mere upar phenk deti hai and now I will be putting it on to her. The funny part is that our parents meet each other more than us as they have more time. But we are going with the natural progression as of now.”

