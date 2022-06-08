Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash go on a romantic bike ride; Actor shares PICS

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have become the most popular couple on social media since they declared love for each other. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and shortly expressed feelings for each other. The couple shares a strong bond even after coming out of the show and is often papped in the city. Tejasswi and Karan have been very vocal about their relationship and they are never shy to express their feelings publicly. This week, Tejasswi will be joining her boyfriend Karan Kundrra to host the reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors.

During the shoot of this episode, Karan Kundrra even took Tejasswi on a bike ride. Their bike ride video was loved by fans and they couldn't stop gushing over this couple's cuteness. Today, Karan shared a few pictures from their romantic bike ride. He can be seen sporting a white shirt and pants and paired them with a green leather jacket. Meanwhile, Tejasswi wore a pink tulle dress and was seated behind her beau and both posed for the camera. Sharing these pics, Karan penned a cute caption that read, "poori tedhi hai.. par princess meri hai ;)"

Karan and Tejasswi always shell out major couple goals and their fans are eagerly waiting for the two to tie the knot. In an interview with Pinkvilla, when Tejasswi was asked about her opinion on marriage with Karan Kundrra, she said, “I am someone who believes logon ki nazar bahot jaldi lag jati hai. For me, the relationship is so precious that I cannot take that risk. So, I will not encourage the marriage topic. We both are focusing on our work and it will happen when it is supposed to happen. I feel blessed.” Karan, too, exclusively told Pinkvilla that the decision is up to Tejasswi.

On the professional front, Karan will be soon seen in a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda.

