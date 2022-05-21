Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash hangout, relax and set the mood for weekend; PIC

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are among the most popular couples in the telly industry. The duo fell in love when they entered Bigg Boss 15 as contestants. They expressed feelings for one another on the show and got into a relationship. Even after coming out of the show, the couple has been going strong. They are often spotted together post-work and Karan often picks her up after her shoot. The couple indulges in PDA and often share pictures of themselves on social media.

In the recent picture of the duo, shared by Karan Kundrra, he is seen relaxing in a bathtub with his lady love Tejasswi Prakash. Karan Kundrra has sported a formal look with a crisp white shirt, and he is seen in a chill mood. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash looks ravishing in the burgundy dress with a belt at the waist. They both are seen laughing as they spend time. Karan captioned, “Relax shot by: @that.nikhil”.

See the post here-

Karan Kundrra is presently seen as the host of the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. The show is judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.

Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of Bigg Boss 15, is presently playing the lead actress Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show Naagin 6. Bigg Boss 14 fame Simba Nagpal, Sudha Chandran, and Rashami Desai are also part of the popular fictional franchise.

