Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash heap praises on Aamir Khan; Latter gushes over actor’s THIS ‘rare’ quality

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have opened up about the experience of meeting Aamir Khan. He had come on the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors hosted by Karan. Talking to a news portal, Karan and Tejasswi heaped praises on the Laal Singh Chaddha actor.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash heap praises on Aamir Khan

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Karan and Tejasswi talked about their experience of meeting Aamir Khan on Dance Deewane Juniors. Karan called it a ‘dream come true’ moment. He also dubbed the Dil Chahta Hai actor shy, modest, and humble. He further added that Aamir Khan was quite interactive. He further shared that Aamir Khan said that he is not a perfectionist like many people call him, and that he makes mistakes as well.

Tejasswi Prakash also echoed the same emotion as Karan, as he said, "Aamir Khan sir took a lot of interest in knowing us as people. Rather than just an actor who has come on sets to promote his film. This was amazing. A lot of actors visit reality shows, they promote their film and leave but I’ve to say this when Aamir Khan sir came, he took time out to actually stop the shoot and he took us all in a room with us. He sat and spoke with all of us. He asked us where you all are from, where you spent your childhood. He tried to know us as people and how the television industry works. This quality is so rare and I’ve never seen any actor taking so much interest in knowing people."

Aamir Khan will be soon seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya. The film will hit theatres on the 11th of August.

