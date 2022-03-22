Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash keep it cool and casual as they get papped in the city; PHOTOS

The new lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash seem almost inseparable. The duo fell in love while they were contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. They expressed their feelings for each other inside the house and Karan Kundrra had proposed to her on his knee, with a rose. The cute couple is often spotted together after Tejasswi Prakash’s shoot. They were recently papped in the city as they step out in the city.

In the recent pictures of Karan Kundrra, he is looking funky in a white graphic print t-shirt and black trousers. He paired it with sports shoes. Tejasswi Prakash looks stylish and casual in a white and lavender tie and dye short dress. Her hair is partly tied and she is holding a handbag. She has sported simple black slippers.

Tejasswi Prakash is presently seen as the lead of the fictional show Naagin 6. It is the latest part of Ekta Kapoor’s successful franchise. Along with Tejasswi Prakash, there are Simba Nagpal, Mahekk Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, Adaa Khan, and others in the show.

Karan Kundrra was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and now he will be hosting the reality show Dance Deewane Junior. The actor recently opened up on his marriage prospects with Tejasswi Prakash, he shared with RJ Siddharth Kannan, “I’ve accepted ki meri shaadi Tejasswi se ho rahi hai. Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha.”

