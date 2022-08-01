Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash lock lips at their friend's birthday bash; WATCH

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, who are addressed as Tejran, have once again proved their love for each other and made fans go into a frenzy over their chemistry. Bigg Boss 15 truly turned out to be a lucky charm for Karan and Tejasswi as they met in the house, and since then, the two are inseparable. Both the actors fell in love inside Bigg Boss' house and made their relationship official too.

Tejasswi and Karan have been painting the town red with their love. The two had recently attended their friend producer Vanessa Walia’s birthday bash and stole the limelight at the event with their PDA. In a recent video that went viral, Karan and Tejasswi can be seen locking lips and looking completely lost in each other. Hence, once again the duo has been crowned as the cutest couple in the industry by Tejran fans. In this clip, we also get to see some fun glimpses of the celebs having a gala time at the birthday bash.

Click here to watch Karan and Tejasswi's video

Karan donned a black shirt paired with grey trousers and black shoes. On the other hand, Tejasswi wore a backless pink top teamed up with white pants. The couple looked adorable as they posed for pictures at the event.

A bevy of celebrities from the television industry was seen in attendance at an event held in Mumbai on Sunday. The stars came together under one roof for producer Vanessa Walia’s birthday bash. Celebs like Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar, Aamir Ali, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami were among others who attended the birthday bash.

