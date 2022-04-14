Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash look inseparable in new video, exude charm in black outfits

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most adored couples in the television industry. They met inside Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 and since then are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen. Their social media handles are also full of each other’s photos.

A few hours ago, the Naagin 6 actress shared a sweet video with her main man. The lovebirds twinned in black outfits and exuded charm. Karan looked dapper in a black tux. On the other hand, Tejasswi looked hot in a black dress. Her make-up and hair were on point and she was looking every inch beautiful. Apart from this, they were looking inseparable in the new video, making the day for all the ‘TejRan’ fans.

See Tejasswi’s post here:

Earlier, in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Karan spilled the beans on his marriage plans with his ladylove. The actor replied that he has been ready ever since he was in the Bigg Boss house. Moreover, he mentioned that the two are dating at the moment, and eventually plan to marry each other. “I’ve accepted ki meri shaadi Tejasswi se ho rahi hai. Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (I’ve accepted that I’m getting married to Tejasswi. Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed is going to happen for sure. No one is asking us about it)," said the actor.

