Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s first music video Rula Deti Hai's teaser released; Watch

The popular Bigg Boss couple, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are soon going to be seen together in their first combined project. They have collaborated on a romantic music video, “Rula Deti Hai”, which is due to release on 3rd March. The couple fell in love on Bigg Boss 15. After the show, this will be their first project together. The teaser of the song has been released today and it has made their fans excited for the song.

Karan Kundrra has shared a post on social media along with the teaser of his upcoming music video with Tejasswi Prakash. The video opens with Karan Kundrra walking by the beach with a gloomy face as he remembers sweet and romantic moments of past with Tejasswi.

He wrote in the tweet, “Guys! Finally the teaser of #RulaDetiHai is now on @DesiMusicFactry official YouTube channel Full video will be out on 3rd March 12pm. Stay tuned.. Thank you thank you for your love! So grateful @itsmetejasswi @yasserdesai @iamrajatnagpal @AnshulGarg80 @TonyKakkar”.

See the tweet here:

Karan Kundrra has earlier stated that the video is very special for him and Tejasswi. He had shared in a post, “#Ruladetihai is gonna be in my heart for all the special reasons coz this is our first song together my sweet laddoo @tejasswiprakash”.

Tejasswi Prakash was the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and is presently seen in the popular fictional show Naagin 6. Karan Kundrra has taken up the first project after the show, with this music video.



