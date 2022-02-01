Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's 'balcony romance' is too cute to give a miss; WATCH

Just a day after the most-talked about reality show Bigg Boss 15 ended, Karan Kundrra drove to meet his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash at her Mumbai home. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Karan shared a few clips as he headed towards Tejasswi's house. He shared a video with his fans and said, "Whatsup people. How's everything? I've finally come out of my cocoon and guess where I'm headed. You'll know soon."

In the next video, Karan stepped out of his car and saw Tejasswi who was seen waiting for him on the balcony of her home. In the clip, Tejasswi was seen donning a white and red traditional suit while Karan opted for a white sweatshirt, beige coloured trousers and sneakers. Karan added the song Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh as the background music in the clip. Their beautiful ‘Romeo and Juliet’ moment left everyone in ‘awe’. For those unaware, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on Bigg Boss 15 sets and fell in love during the show. Not only this, but their family members were also seen several times talking about their relationship. During the show, when Karan had introduced Tejasswi to his parents, actor’s father had said, "She is in the heart of the family now."

Click HERE to see.

After four months of grueling tasks, facing emotional ups and downs, and spending almost 120 days in the house, Bigg Boss 15 finally came to an end. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show announced Tejasswi Prakash as the winner. The actress lifted the dazzling trophy and also won Rs 40 lakh cash prize. Not only this, but Tejasswi has also bagged Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fantasy thriller Naagin 6.

Also Read: 5 mushy moments of Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash's romance inside the Bigg Boss 15 hous