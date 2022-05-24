Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's fans gift them a star named Tejran; VIDEO

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash completed six months of being in a relationship with each other on Tuesday (May 24). On this special occasion, they released a vlog dedicated to their 'Tejran fam.' Karan and Tejasswi thanked them for always making them feel so special and displayed each and every gift they received. From wall hangings with their pictures, and sweet memories from the Bigg Boss 15 house, each moment has been captured and documented by duo's fans.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra read out as many letters received from the Tejran fans and even displayed them on the camera. Karan showed that his entire house, the dining area, and his room are loaded with gifts and love from their fans. Tejasswi read out some quirky taglines on Karan written by a fan and couldn't get over Karan's human doll from the finale day of Bigg Boss 15. Along with that, they have even been given a star named 'TejRan.'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's reaction to being gifted a star

The Bigg Boss 15 winner joked that she will need a telescope to identify the star on the chart. After in-depth research, she managed to find her star on the chart. While Tejasswi enjoyed opening gifts and was fascinated by the star, Karan gave the fans a tour of his room and the gifts spread everywhere.

Karan and Tejasswi's love story

The couple's love story began inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and while some thought that they were faking it, they have been going strong. They keep surprising each other by visiting their show's set and stealing time from their hectic schedule. A day ago, Karan Kundrra was spotted on the set of Naagin 6, and Tejasswi was overjoyed to see him. He shared glimpses of it on his Instagram story. They have also become the favourites of the paparazzi and address Tejasswi as "bhabhi."

Tejasswi, too, kept surprising Karan on the sets of Dance Deewane Junior and Lock Upp by bringing him lunch and snacks. They were surprised by fans who bought them cakes on Karan's latest song crossing several million views. Karan and Tejasswi are surely dishing out some major couple goals and enjoy unconditional love from their fans.

