Karan Kundrra announces the new time of Dance Deewane Juniors; Watch Farah Khan tease Marzi Pestonji

The dance show Dance Deewane Juniors has carved a special place for itself in the hearts of the audiences and has given a platform to some of the most talented dancers from the younger generation. The show is judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji and hosted by actor Karan Kundrra. The camaraderie of the judges is also liked by the fans of the show. Dance Deewane Juniors is graced by numerous celebrities every week who joins the judges' panel and enjoy the fantastic performances put forward by the little hardcore dancers.

In the upcoming episode, we can see choreographer Farah Khan joining the judges on the show instead of Nora Fatehi. Today, Colors TV shared a promo on its Instagram handle of Dance Deewane Juniors. In this promo, Karan can be seen congratulating soon-to-be grandmother Neetu Kapoor as her son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are soon going to be parents. Neetu can also be seen getting overwhelmed and the actress even expresses that this is the best news for her. We can also see Farah Khan saying to her that she believes that Chintuji (Rishi Kapoor) will return and Neetu is also seen agreeing with her. Later, Neetu is also seen shaking a leg with the contestants and their family members.

The caption of this promo read, "Alia aur Ranbir ke parents banne ki khushi mein sajaa DDJ ka manch. Be a part of this celebration on Sunday. Dekhiye #DanceDeewaneJuniors Sunday raat 10:30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot". In the promo, host Karan Kundrra also announced the new time of the Dance Deewane Juniors. Yes, that's right! The show will now air at 10:30 pm instead of 9 pm on Colors TV.

