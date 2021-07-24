Karan Kundrra to Apurva Agnihotri: Actors with impactful performances despite their short stint in TV shows

Indian daily soaps are among the most popular and successful shows on television sets. The audience is intrigued by the plot of the show and also loves the characters of the show. The lead pair of the daily soaps often have a special place in the hearts of their fans thanks to their realistic acting and expressions. But sometimes actors despite a short role, leave a major impact on the audience. These cameos add new twists to the plot of the show. Over the years, numerous actors have played cameos in daily soaps, but here are a few which have been most impactful.

Apurva Agnihotri in Anupamaa

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on TV since it started airing. Apurva has played a small role of a doctor in the resort in which Vanraj had been staying. He was seen helping and supporting Anupamaa when she was diagnosed with a tumor. His calm and friendly character was highly loved by the audience and fans were heartbroken when his part ended.

Karan Kundrra in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The actor played the role of an aggressive yet supportive guy named Ranveer, who was the former lover of Sirat. The love triangle between Kartik, Sirat, and Ranveer, made the show very interesting to watch. His role was very small and it was introduced to bring Kartik and Sirat closer, but his impressive acting people fan of Ranveer.

in Naagin 5

The actress had a short stint at the start of the fifth season of the show, in which Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra played the lead roles. Though her role was limited, her Naagin character was highly appreciated by fans.

Kunal Jaisingh in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye

The actor played the role of a rich and careless brat son of a politician in this period drama. He was seen as Amrit's husband, the main protagonist of the show. His role was highly appreciated by the audience and they wished to see more of him.

