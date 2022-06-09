Karan Kundrra calls Tejasswi Prakash 'an ugly man' as they chill in-between shoot; Here's latter's epic reply

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash form the most adorable couple in the entertainment industry. The couple fell in love during their stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 15, and their cute relationship won the heart of the fans. Their relationship is going strong after coming out of the Bigg Boss house and the couple is often spotted doing PDA. The adorable couple is known for their full of life and entertaining personalities. They offered a glimpse of the same in their latest BTS video.

In the video, the couple is seen seated together in between their shoot. Karan opened a man with a moustache filter and he is seen making funny faces on the camera. To tease Tejasswi, he pointed the camera toward her. But Tejasswi took it sportingly and seemed to like the filter with a moustache on her face. She is seen flirting and winking as she teases him. Karan jokes, “Itni ugly aadmi banegi na tu”, to which smugly replies, “I will be like saari ladkiyaan mere pyaar me pagal hai.”

See their entertaining video here-

Tejasswi Prakash, who is presently seen in the fictional show Naagin 6, will be seen in a special episode of Karan Kundrra's hosted show Dance Deewane Juniors. In the promo, the duo is seen expressing love for one another as Tejasswi went down on her knee with a rose to propose to him and he hugged her. Karan was seen getting overwhelmed with happiness, as he shared that his life has completely changed since Tejasswi came into his life. The duo was also seen dancing on a romantic track. The judges of the show, Neetu Kapoor and Nora Fatehi were also moved by their sweet love story.



