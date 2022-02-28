Karan Kundrra comes to pick up girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash after her shoot, duo get papped; VIDEO

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are among the most popular couples in the television sector. They fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and expressed their feelings too. They have been together after the show also. Karan is often seen accompanying Tejasswi Prakash on her way home after her shoot, and they also go on dates together. The couple was recently papped, when Karan had come to pick her up post work.

In their brief interaction with the paps, Karan and Tejasswi shared about their upcoming music video, named ‘Rula Deti Hai'. As the paps ask Rula Deti Hai, Karan jokingly replies, “Abhi toh 4 mahine hi hui has bas”. Karan had sported a blue and pink sweatshirt with distressed denim and white sports shoes. Tejasswi Prakash looked beautiful in a green and black printed dress with beige heels. Her hair was open and she looked pretty in a simple look.

See video here-

Tejasswi Prakash is presently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular franchise, Naagin 6, in which she is playing the role of Shrestha naagin. She and Karan Kundrra will be collaborating for the first time in the music video named, “Rula Deti Hai”, which will be released on 3rd March. The poster of the song has been released and the fans of the couple are eagerly waiting to see them romancing on-screen in the love song. The duo has a massive fan following and they have lovingly given them the name #Tejran.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra’s parents on his relationship with Tejasswi: Want to meet & share our views