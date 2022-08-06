Karan Kundrra CONFIRMS marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash; Says ‘Sab raazi hain’

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most adored couples in the television industry. They met inside Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 and since then are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen. In a recent interaction with Filmy Mirchi, Karan Kundrra spilt the beans on his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash.

Bigg Boss 15 couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been in the spotlight ever since they fell for each other in Bigg Boss last year. They have been shelling relationship goals and fans just cannot get enough of them. ‘TejRan’ fans are eagerly waiting for their favorite couple to get married soon. There were several rumours about Teja and Karan's secret engagement in past. Speculations were also rife that the couple is prepping up to tie the knot in a hush-hush ceremony. While both of them have denied all such reports multiple times so far, Karan has now confirmed that their wedding is on cards.

In his recent conversation with Filmy Mirchi, Karan was asked when is he planning to get married, to which he replied, “Jaldi hi honi chahiye.” He also shared, “Everything is going right. Everything is going wonderful.”

He reveals that she has dreams she wants to achieve before crossing that milestone with him and so, he is letting her do exactly that. He further said, “Miyan bhi raazi, biwi bhi raazi, kazi bhi raazi.” Watch his video here-

Karan and Tejasswi Professional life

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash recently won hearts with their sizzling chemistry in music video ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’. Karan’s next project is yet to be revealed and Tejasswi, on the other hand, is currently playing lead in Naagin 6.

