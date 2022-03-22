Karan Kundrra to debut as a host for the first season of Dance Deewane Junior; Details inside

The promotions for the upcoming dance reality show for kids, Dance Deewane Junior, are going on in full swing. It is the first season of the show. As per the reports, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji are roped in as the judges for the season.

There was already a buzz about Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra to host the show. And now, Telly Chakkar has confirmed the news. The actor will be marking his debut as an anchor with the kids’ dance reality show. The makers of the show wanted to have Arjun Bijlani on the show, but there was no confirmation from his side.

The makers are in talks with actress-dancer Nora Fatehi, and ace dancer and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. Along with the judges, the show will apparently also have three mentors. Reportedly, Dance Deewane Juniors will air for one and a half hour, bi-weekly.

Karan Kundrra was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, in which he was one of the finalists. The actor had also appeared in a music video with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, named “Rula Deti Hai”. Karan has been part of numerous popular shows including Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Teri Meri Love Stories; he also did a cameo for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor was also seen as one of the gang leaders in Roadies.



