Karan Kundrra drops a cute VIDEO with his ‘laddoo’ Tejasswi Prakash; Fans ask 'How so adorable?'

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most adored couples in the television industry. They met inside Salman Khan hosted TV reality show Bigg Boss 15 and are inseparable since then. They are fans’ favourite and they lovingly call them ‘TejRan’. The duo never fails to express their love for each other and often gets snapped packed in PDA. They enjoy a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, treat their fans with adorable pictures and videos.

Speaking of which, a few hours ago, Karan dropped the sweetest video on his official Instagram handle featuring his lady love Tejasswi Prakash. The video posted by Karan was a compilation of short clips showcasing TejRan's cute moments during Tejasswi's appearance at Dance Deewane Juniors. While sharing the video, Karan wrote, "Oye laddooo chal oyeee!!!! @tejasswiprakash." As soon as he posted the video, fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan also asked, "How so adorable?" Another user commented, "Cuties".

Watch Karan-Tejasswi's video here

To note, the most sensational couple, Karan and Tejasswi, recently attended Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards held on June 16 and also won the 'Super Stylish TV Couple Award'. While Tejasswi looked gorgeous in the elegant red bodycon dress, Karan sported a tux with a bow tie. During the pap pics, Karan and Tejasswi gave some glam shots with each other. The couple also shared an adorable hug. Karan Kundrra was also spotted giving a soft peck on her cheek.

On the professional front, Karan is hosting the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. He will soon be seen in a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda.

