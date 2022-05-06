Karan Kundrra fanboys & clicks selfies with Ranveer Singh on Dance Deewane Juniors sets; PICS

Karan Kundrra is one of the most talented and fashionable actors in the entertainment industry. He has been part of multiple television shows. Now he has donned the hat of a reality show host, with Dance Deewane Juniors. The actor is winning the hearts of the audience and his fans with his entertaining hosting and charms. The show was recently graced by the Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and the duo clicked some goofy pics together.

In the post shared by Telly star Karan Kundrra, he is seen vibing with Ranveer Singh on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. The duo is seen hugging and making goofy faces as they clicked pictures. In one of the pictures, Ranveer Singh is seen kissing Karan on the cheek. Karan shared the pictures with caption, “@ranveersingh you are a super star not just on screen but in every legit maddd crazzzy spectacular way possible.. love you babaaaaa keep shining..!!”

See the post here-

Ranveer Singh will be gracing the sets for the promotion of his movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is due to be released on 13th May.

In the recent promo of the show, one can see Ranveer matching the steps with Nora and the duo also did the hook step of Garmi. The crowd can be seen cheering for the actors as they performed. The actress is seen donning a silver designer full-length bodycon dress which had cuts on the waist. Ranveer, on the other hand, looked dapper as he sported a multicoloured shirt teamed with pink trousers and yellow shoes. He completed the look by adding a pearl necklace along with stylish sunglasses.

