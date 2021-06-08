  1. Home
Karan Kundrra on filming for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: We all are staying in a bio bubble

Actor Karan Kundrra says it is important to ensure entertainment reaches people at a time they are locked in due to the pandemic, which is why it is important to continue shooting amidst strict protocol.
"We all are striving to ensure that the show keeps on going and people who're stuck at home during the pandemic have something to enjoy in their lives," he said.

The actor is currently shooting for the show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" amid strict hygiene protocols.

"The shoots are happening around the Gujarat border outside Silvassa for quite some time now. We all are staying in a bio-bubble and following Covid-19 protocols as per government directives. There are not many people outside. The cellphone networks are weak here and there are times when we are totally unable to contact anyone, even our parents," Karan said.

The actor recently joined hands with Uday Foundation to help people during the pandemic. He helped people with wellness kits, oximeters, oxygen cylinders, and even medicines related to Covid-19.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

