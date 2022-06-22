Karan Kundrra gets papped in the city as he travels in an auto-rickshaw, fans praise him for his simplicity

Popular actor Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor gained more popularity after his stint in Bigg Boss 15, where he met actress Tejasswi Prakash. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and shortly expressed feelings for each other. The couple shares a strong bond even after coming out of the show and are often papped in the city. Tejasswi and Karan have been very vocal about their relationship and they are never shy to express their feelings publicly.

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most-loved couples in the town, and their cute chemistry and down-to-earth attitude win people's hearts. Speaking of which, Karan's fans have again praised the actor's simplicity as he was spotted traveling in an auto-rickshaw. Today Karan Kundrra was clicked in the city and was seen wearing a simple white tee-shirt and styled a checkered jacket on it and paired it with blue denim. He looked stylish as he greeted the paparazzi and posed for them while sitting in the auto.

Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi recently attended Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards held on June 16 and also won the 'Super Stylish TV Couple Award'. While Tejasswi looked gorgeous in the elegant red bodycon dress, Karan sported a tux with a bow tie. During the pap pics, Karan and Tejasswi gave some glam shots with each other. The couple also shared an adorable hug. Karan Kundrra was also spotted giving a soft peck on her cheek.

At present, Karan is hosting the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. He will soon be seen in a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda.

