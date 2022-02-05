Karan Kundrra gets papped as he accompanies GF Tejasswi Prakash post Naagin 6 shoot; PICS

Admit this: We are still quite curious about the love life of our favourite Bigg Boss 15 couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. After all, season 15 wouldn’t have been as good as it was, if not for the sizzling chemistry between these two contestants. Luckily for all their shippers, the two have been going strong and have been spotted at multiple locations together, painting the city red with their love. In fact, we even caught a cute Romeo Juliet moment between them as Karan uploaded a video in which he drove to Tejasswi’s house and she was seen waiting on her balcony. Well, it seems like the pictures and videos are not going to stop anytime soon.

Recently, the two Bigg Boss 15 contestants were spotted in a car together as Karan accompanied his sweetheart while coming back from Naagin 6 shoot. 30th Jan was a lucky day for Tejasswi as she got crowned bb 15 winner and was revealed to be the protagonist of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 on the same day. Coming to back the pictures, the two lovebirds were all smiles and giggles and posted happily for shutterbugs. What can we say, love is in the air and their happiness is infectious!

Check the pics:

So, the next question - are the two getting married soon? In one of the BB episodes, Karan revealed that he wished to settle down in March of this year. Reacting to this, the Naagin 6 actress in an interview with TOI said that it is not like this. “A pandit had done this prediction but there is no such scene. We have just come out of the house and there are a lot more things to be talked about and discussed. It is too early to say on this.”

