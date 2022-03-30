Karan Kundrra gets protective of girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash as they get papped in the city; PICS

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are among the most popular celebs on social media presently. The couple fell in love inside Bigg Boss 15 and they are in a steady relationship after the show too. They are often spotted together in the city. They are also very active on social media and share pictures with each other. The couple was recently papped in the city as Karan Kundrra was seen getting protective of Tejasswi and leading her towards the car.

In the pictures and video, Karan Kundrra is looking casual and comfortable in a yellow t-shirt and loose denim. Tejasswi Prakash looked stunning in her black attire. She had sported a full sleeves crop shirt and bellbottom pants. Her hair is straight and open and she has sported a no-makeup look. Karan Kundrra was seen escorting her to the car with his hand on her waist.

See pictures and video here-

In an exclusive video of Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra was recently seen getting angry at paps' behaviour. He said it was very wrong of them to follow her everywhere, even in her vanity and her home. He also said that they give respect and value to paps but it does not mean that they will invade their private lives. He said, “Gaadi ke sath chalna, ghar ke andar ghusna, Mazak thodi hai”. He added, “Safe nahi hai ye, maine band karwa dia, maine gaadi ke sheeshey bhi kaale karwa diye.” He said she is a girl and paps should respect her privacy, and added, “Girlfriend hai meri, mai ye sab nahi jhel sakta.”

